Azerbaijani serviceman becomes martyr as result of Armenian terror attack - MoD

Azerbaijani serviceman became martyr as a result of terror attack committed by illegal Armenian detachments on Azerbaijani territory, where Russian peacekeepers are temporarily deployed, Trend reports on Oct.14 citing Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry.

According to the ministry, the incident took place on October 14 at 18:15 (GMT +4) when the illegal Armenian armed groups opened sniper fire at serviceman of the Azerbaijani Army Afgan Hamzayev.

“The leadership of the Ministry of Defense extends its deepest condolences to the family of the martyr and wishes them patience! A request has been sent to the Russia-Turkey Joint Monitoring Center to investigate this terrorist act. The terrorist act committed by illegal Armenian military units during the meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan in Minsk with the mediation of the Russian Federation is a deliberate provocation,” the ministry noted.

“This is another proof of Armenia's policy of deliberately aggravating the situation in the region, obstructing the implementation of the provisions of the trilateral statement signed on November 10, 2020 [signed between presidents of Azerbaijan, Russia and Armenia’s prime minister to end the Second Karabakh War] and overshadowing the activities of Russian peacekeepers,” the ministry emphasized

In accordance with the laws of Azerbaijan, decisive steps will be taken to neutralize and hold accountable the illegal Armenian armed groups that committed this terrorist act, added the ministry.