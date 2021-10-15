Russian, Azerbaijani and Armenian top diplomats meet in Minsk

The trilateral meeting of Foreign Ministers of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia took place in Minsk on October 14 with Russia’s mediation.

According to the press service of the Azerbaijan ministry, during the meeting Bayramov expressed the position of Azerbaijan regarding the post-conflict situation in the region and the normalization of relations between Baku and Yerevan.

The minister stressed the importance of the full implementation of the trilateral statements signed on November 10, 2020 and on January 11, 2021.

He also expressed the readiness of the Azerbaijani side to normalize relations with Armenia on the basis of respect for the principles of international law, in particular, sovereignty, territorial integrity, and inviolability of the borders of states.

In this context, he noted the importance of the start of negotiations on the process of delimitation of the border between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

Besides, Bayramov emphasized the importance of the implementation of agreements on the opening of all transport communications in the region.

Reminding the danger of landmines in the Azerbaijani territories liberated from Armenian occupation [in the Second Karabakh War], which poses a direct threat to people's lives, he stressed the need of providing exact maps of minefields by the Armenian side.

The minister also spoke about the restoration work carried out in the liberated territories.