Nine Moscow restaurants receive Michelin stars

Moscow restaurants Artest Chef's Table and Twins Garden were awarded two Michelin stars, seven more restaurants in the capital received one Michelin star at the ceremony held on Thursday.

One Michelin star was awarded to restaurants Selfie, Beluga, Grand Cru, White Rabbit, Biologie, Sakhalin, and Savva.

"I would like to thank the team, thank the people who support us. This is our shared victory," Twins Garden Chef Ivan Berezutsky said receiving the award. "It is a great joy for us, we are very happy. Thank you for coming to Russia and believing in us. This is a big event for the entire market. Moscow is one of the gastronomic capitals of the world," he added.

Moscow became the first city in the CIS space to receive Michelin stars, and Russia became the 33rd country to receive the most prestigious gastronomic guide for its cities.