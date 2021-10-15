Moscow and Washington hold New START Treaty Commission meeting

Another session of the Bilateral Consultative Commission under the U.S.-Russia New START Treaty was held , according to the statement posted on the U.S. State Department's website.

"The Nineteenth Session of the Bilateral Consultative Commission under the U.S.-Russia New START Treaty was held in Geneva October 5-14, 2021," the statement reads.

It was noted that the U.S. and Russian delegations continued the discussion of practical issues related to the implementation of the treaty.