Main » News

Moscow and Washington hold New START Treaty Commission meeting

Moscow and Washington hold New START Treaty Commission meeting

Another session of the Bilateral Consultative Commission under the U.S.-Russia New START Treaty was held , according to the statement posted on the U.S. State Department's website.

"The Nineteenth Session of the Bilateral Consultative Commission under the U.S.-Russia New START Treaty was held in Geneva October 5-14, 2021," the statement reads.

It was noted that the U.S. and Russian delegations continued the discussion of practical issues related to the implementation of the treaty.

850 views


Vestnik Kavkaza

in Telegram

Subscribe



Videos

News

Populars