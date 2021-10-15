Georgia reports 3,270 new COVID-19 cases

Georgia has reported 3,270 new cases of coronavirus, 1,298 recoveries and 26 deaths in the past 24 hours. The positivity rate has gone up to 8.58% of tested individuals for Covid-19 as of October 14 in comparison to 7.58% of the last two weeks.

In total, 38,093 tests have been conducted around the country of which 20,592 were rapid tests, while the remaining 17,501 were PCR tests.

Currently 34,394 individuals remain infected with Covid-19, of which: 28,334 patients are undergoing treatment at home, 5,153 patients –in hospitals, 907 patients – in the clinical-hotels.

In addition, 1,154 patients are in critical condition of which 262 are on artificial ventilation.

As of today, 26,271 individuals are in self-isolation and 64 individuals are under quarantine, Agenda.ge reported.

Since February 26, 2020 Georgia has had 652,677 cases of coronavirus, 608,861 recoveries and 9,396 deaths.