Fire kills two inmates in Georgia's Rustavi Prison

Two inmates have died in a fire in Rustavi Prison No.17 yesterday, the Georgian Justice Ministry said.

The fire broke out at around 14:00 yesterday allegedly in the prison dinery. Six fire brigades with 11 fire engines were trying to extinguish the fire.

It has not been reported so far what caused the death of the inmates - thermal burns of smoke.

A lawyer of one of the deceased inmates has told IPN news agency that the two prisoners were trying to save others in the dinery.

Police are looking into the case, as well as the State Inspector's Office, Agenda.ge reported.

The prison dinery is located quite far from the dormitory and other prisons in Rustavi, including the Prison No.12 where the country’s former president Mikheil Saakashvili is serving his term.

The prison administration says that the risk of the fire spreading to other buildings was low.