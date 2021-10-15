Illegal Armenian armed forces attempt new provocation against Azerbaijani units

Members of the illegal Armenian armed formation tried to carry out another provocation against units of the Azerbaijani army in the Aghdara direction, using a car ambulance in the morning of October 15, according to Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry.

According to the ministry, thanks to the vigilance of the Azerbaijani servicemen and adopted by the measures, this attempt was suppressed, and the militants who were in the car were forced to turn back.

The ministry stressed that the use of ambulances for military purposes is absolutely unacceptable.

“This is characteristic for terrorists and means a gross violation of the norms of international humanitarian law. Once again we warn that any activity of a terrorist and provocative nature will be crossed immediately and decisively," added the ministry.