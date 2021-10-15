Iran says agreed with EU on Brussels nuclear talks 'in days'

Iran and the EU agreed Thursday to hold further dialogue in Brussels aimed at resuming talks on a faltering 2015 nuclear deal between the Islamic republic and world powers.

The European Union envoy charged with coordinating talks on reviving the Iran nuclear deal, Enrique Mora, met with Iranian deputy foreign minister Ali Bagheri for several hours, as Western powers lose patience with Tehran over the continued absence of a firm date for resuming talks, AFP reported.

"At the end of this meeting, the two parties agreed to continue dialogue on questions of mutual interest in the coming days in Brussels," Iran's foreign ministry said in a statement, which noted that Mora said the EU was "ready to collaborate with Iran and the other parties".

The talks have been on hold since a June election in Iran led to a change of president. Iran has said repeatedly that it is ready to resume talks "soon" but no date has yet been announced.