Putin: there should be no haste to recognize Taliban officially

Russian President Vladimir Putin believes that interaction should be maintained with the Taliban movement (outlawed in Russia), but there should be no haste to recognize them officially.

"There should be no haste to recognize the Taliban officially. We are aware that they should be cooperated with, but there is no place for haste," Putin said at the CIS summit on Friday. He added that Moscow was going to discuss these questions with its CIS counterparts.

Putin stressed that the Taliban’s interim government regrettably failed to reflect the entire diversity of Afghan society.

"At the same time, an intention has been announced to conduct general elections. Measures are being taken to restore the operation of public administration bodies to normal," Putin said. "Within the CIS framework we will certainly keep track of whether these pledges are backed up by real action."