Merkel and Erdogan to meet in Istanbul

German Chancellor Angela Merkel is expected to pay a working visit to Turkey on October 16 upon the invitation of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

According to a statement from Turkey's Communication Directorate, the talks in Istanbul will focus on the bilateral relations between Turkey and Germany. Available steps to enhance the cooperation between the countries will also be evaluated.

"On the agenda of the talks, besides bilateral relations, Turkey-European Union relations, regional and international issues especially in Libya, Syria and Afghanistan, will also be included," it added.

Outgoing Merkel's visit has been dubbed a "farewell visit".

Since the beginning of her tenure, Merkel has based Germany's relations with Turkey on rational foundations, and the two leaders have established close cooperation and dialogue based on balanced decisions, Daily Sabah reported.

The chancellor, who has been ruling Germany since 2005, is preparing to hand over her post, most likely to the leader of center-left Social Democratic Party (SPD) Olaf Scholz. So far, she has paid similar visits to the U.S. and Russia, meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin. Merkel also held farewell meetings with Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi and Pope Francis.