Russia registers over 1,000 coronavirus deaths in 24 hours first since pandemic starts

The number of fatalities related to the coronavirus increased by 1,002 in Russia in the past 24 hours compared to 999 on the previous day, bringing the total number of coronavirus deaths in the country to 222,315. This is a fresh high since the beginning of the pandemic, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Saturday.

The provisional lethality of the disease (the final one can be determined only after the end of the pandemic) remained at the level of 2.79%, according to the crisis center.