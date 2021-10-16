Azerbaijan looks to sign document on demining liberated territories with France

Azerbaijan plans to sign a document with France in connection with demining of its territories liberated from Armenian occupation [in the 2020 Second Karabakh War], Trend reports on Oct.16 citing the Azerbaijani Mine Action Agency.

The agency’s head Vugar Suleymanov met with a delegation of the French National Commission for the Elimination of Antipersonnel Mines (CNEMA) with the participation of the French Ambassador Zacharie Gross in Baku.

At the meeting, information was provided on the demining operations carried out by the agency in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan.

The main purpose of the visit of the French delegation is a possible contribution to the humanitarian demining activities carried out in Azerbaijan, studying the needs of mine victims and discussing the necessary support in this area. In the near future, it’s planned to sign a document on the relevant bilateral cooperation.