Georgia reports 5 076 new cases of coronavirus, 44 deaths

5 076 new cases of coronavirus were detected in Georgia as a result of 62 994 tests performed in the last 24 hours, according to stopcov.ge, InterPressNews reports.

The total number of confirmed cases detected since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic is 657 753. 1 126 people have recovered and the total number of recovered persons has increased to 609 987.

44 more people have died of the virus. The total number of deaths has reached 9 440.