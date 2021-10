Two Turkish soldiers killed in Syria's Idlib: SOHR

The UK-based war monitor Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reported late Friday that two Turkish soldiers were killed and four others were injured when a roadside bomb targeted their convoy on the Idlib-Bab al-Hawa road, Kurdistan 24 reports.

The so-called Ansar Abu Bakr al-Siddiq Battalion, a little-known group of militants with unclear affiliation, claimed responsibility for the attack, according to local reports.