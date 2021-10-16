Latvia Donates 83,070 Doses of Pfizer to Georgia

According to the Ministry of Health, the Latvian government donated 83,070 doses of Pfizer vaccine to Georgia, Georgian Journal reports.

As of October 16, a total of 1,906,882 vaccinations have been administered in Georgia. 1,009,387 people are vaccinated with at least 1 dose, which is 35.5% of the adult population. 897,299 people are fully vaccinated - 31.4% of the adult population. On October 15, 6,673 people were vaccinated with the coronavirus vaccine.

As for COVID statistics, Georgia reported 5,076 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours. 44 more people died of the virus. The total number of deaths has reached 9 440.

According to Tengiz Tsertsvadze, head of the Tbilisi Infectious Diseases Hospital, Georgia is experiencing a surge in coronavirus cases, which may indicate the beginning of the "fifth wave" in the country.