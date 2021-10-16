Main » News

Fuzuli Airport granted international status, assigned IATA code

The Fuzuli Airport has been granted international status under a relevant order signed by Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov, AzerNews reports.

Thus, the Fuzuli Airport is open for international flights. This will foster the development of the tourism potential of Karabakh.

The decision to grant international status was taken following the completion of all construction and installation work in the air harbor of Fuzuli.

In addition, the airport was assigned a three-letter code by the International Air Transport Association (IATA) consisting of letters of the Latin alphabet - FZL. This code is associated with the name of the city where the airport is located - Fuzuli.

