Poland to build wall to protect itself "from Putin"

Poland is planning to build a border wall costing more than €350 million to prevent migrants illegally entering from Belarus, Euronews reports.

A draft bill to construct the new border wall was approved by the lower house of the Polish parliament on Thursday. It had been backed a day earlier by the country's ruling conservative government.

"This is necessary in order to protect Poland from migratory blackmail in the long term - in this case, by Alexander Lukashenko and Vladimir Putin," Polskie Radio quotes prime minister Mateusz Morawiecki as saying.