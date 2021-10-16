Uzbekistan hosted talks with Taliban

According to the official representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan, Yusup Kabulzhanov, today, the negotiations between members of the government of the republic and a delegation of the Taliban movement (prohibited in the Russian Federation) ruling in Afghanistan, took place in the southern Uzbek city of Termez.

The Uzbek side was presented by Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade Sardor Umurzakov, and a Taliban delegation - by the deputy head of the Afghan interim government Abdul Salam Hanafi, TASS reports.