Ilham Aliyev orders to increase salaries, pensions and social benefits in Azerbaijan

Today, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has ordered to begin work on increasing salaries, pensions and various social benefits to citizens to compensate for negative phenomena in the consumption market.

The order signed by the presidents emphasizes that improving the welfare of the country's population is an important priority of the government's socio-economic policy. At the same time, in 2021, due to the active recovery of the world economy, prices began to grow, in Azerbaijan we are talking primarily about imported goods and food, "which negatively affects the well-being of the most socially vulnerable groups of the population."