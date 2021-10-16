Armenia to increase pressure on those who do not want to be vaccinated

According to the head of the Ministry of Health of Armenia, Anahit Avanesyan, the ministry is currently studying the need to increase Covid-19 testing for unvaccinated workers - from one test every two weeks to a weekly one.

Thus, the foreign experience can be applied in the republic. "The point is that after receiving a positive test, people self-isolate, do not go to work and do not infect their colleagues," the minister said, Sputnik-Armenia informs.