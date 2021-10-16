Three bridges to be overhauled in Karachay-Cherkessia

Bridges across the Dzheguta, Maly Zelenchuk and Bolshaya Laba rivers will be repaired in Karachay-Cherkessia within the framework of the state program "Development of transport infrastructure", 1.2 billion rubles to be allocated for the project, the Rostender company reports.

"Karachaevocherkesavtodor announced three tenders for the repair of bridges across the Dzheguta river of the Ust-Dzheguta-Terese motorway, the Maly Zelenchuk river of the Cherkessk-Khabez motorway - a drive to the Arkhyz ICO and the Bolshaya Laba river of the Maikop-Karachaevsk motorway," TASS cites the message of the company.