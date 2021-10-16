Head of Pentagon to visit Georgia

Pentagon chief Lloyd James Austin III will soon visit Georgia, the US Embassy in Tbilisi informed. He will also visit Ukraine and Romania.

In Georgia, the head of the Pentagon will meet with Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili and Defense Minister Juansher Burchuladze. According to Georgia-Online, Austin intends to reaffirm US support for the sovereignty of the Georgian state and discuss issues of bilateral partnership.

The tasks of joint security provision and the development of regional contacts in the Black Sea will also be discussed.