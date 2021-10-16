Chief of General Staff of Iranian Armed Forces to arrive in Russia at invitation of Sergei Shoigu

The Iranian military attaché in the Russian Federation Reza Khosravi Moghadam announced today the visit of the Chief of the General Staff of the IRI Armed Forces Mohammad Bagheri to Moscow.

"Bagheri will arrive to Russia at the invitation of Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu," IRNA quotes the military attache as saying.

It is specified that in Moscow Bagheri will discuss both Iranian-Russian cooperation in the military sphere, countering terrorist threats and various international issues.