Heads of Security Councils of Russia, Israel and United States to discuss Syria and Iran

According to Israeli Ambassador to Russia Alexander Ben Zvi, the idea of ​​a meeting of the Russian, Israeli and American heads of the Security Councils is currently being worked out. The topic of the future tripartite meeting is a situation in Syria and Iran.

It is not yet clear where and when the heads of the Security Councils may meet, most likely, this will be determined during Sochi summit between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on October 22.