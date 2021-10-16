NATO Secretary General's new special envoy to visit South Caucasus

NATO Secretary General's special envoy for the South Caucasus and Central Asia Javier Colomina twitted today that he will arrive next week on a visit to the South Caucasian republics. First of all, Colomina will visit Baku for negotiations.

”Looking forward to my first trip to the Caucasus next week. I will be visiting Azerbaijan, Georgia and Armenia in my new capacity as NATO Special Representative for the Caucasus and Central Asia," Colomina wrote on Twitter.

The official also clarified that the purpose of his trip will be to further enhance NATO's engagement in the Caucasus.