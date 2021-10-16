War criminal Seyran Ohanyan banned from CSTO PA participation in St. Petersburg

The faction of the Armenia nationalist bloc in the Armenian parliament wrote today on its Facebook page that the head of the faction, one of the main war criminals of the Karabakh war, organizer of the massacres in the Azerbaijani city of Khojaly, Seyran Ohanyan, was not allowed to attend the meeting of the CSTO Parliamentary Assembly in St. Petersburg.

The faction clarified that Ohanyan was simply not given permission to leave Armenia - the Special Investigation Service refused to release him from the country since he is being accused in a criminal case for embezzling public funds during the privatization of Dzora HPP.