Iran to improve relations with Egypt thanks to Saudi Arabia

According to the director-general of the Middle East department of the Iranian Foreign Ministry Mir Masoud Hosseinian, Tehran expects the positive influence of constructive negotiations with the authorities of Saudi Arabia on the relations between Iran and Egypt.

"At the moment we are trying to improve relations with Egypt, but the process is slow. Of course, if there is a positive shift in relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia, then this will certainly have an impact on interaction with Egypt," ISNA quotes him as saying.