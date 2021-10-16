Pashinyan announces Armenia's intention to open communications with Azerbaijan (VIDEO)

Yesterday, at a meeting of the heads of the CIS member states, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said that Yerevan intends to open transport and economic communications with Azerbaijan, stating that this is "the only way that, we believe, can lead to the goal" of achieving peace and stability in South Caucasus.

"In this context, it is very important to implement the agreements that were reached in the Trilateral Statements of November 9, 2020 and January 11, 2021. I want to inform you that within the framework of the Trilateral Working Group headed by the Deputy Prime Ministers of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan, we are working on opening all transport communications and hope to achieve concrete results in the near future," Nikol Pashinyan said.