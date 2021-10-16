Rushan Abbyasov turns 40

Today is the birthday of the first deputy chairman of the Spiritual Directorate of Muslims of the Russian Federation, chairman of the Spiritual Directorate of Muslims of the Moscow Region Rushan Abbyasov - he turns 40 years old.

Rushan Abbyasov makes a significant contribution to the life of the Ummah and the preservation of interfaith peace in Russia on everyday basis. He also worthily represents the Russian Federation during the contacts with foreign states.

The editors of Vestnik Kavkaza congratulate Rushan Rafikovich on his birthday.