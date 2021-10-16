IDEA and the Russian Society for Nature Conservation sign agreement

A meeting was held today between Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, Founder and Head of the IDEA Public Association Leyla Aliyeva and Chairman of the All-Russian Society for Nature Conservation, UN Environment Goodwill Ambassador, legendary hockey player Vyacheslav Fetisov.

Leyla Aliyeva and Vyacheslav Fetisov discussed issues of ecology interaction.

At the meeting, an Agreement of Intent on cooperation in the field of environmental protection was signed between IDEA and the All-Russian Society for Nature Conservation.