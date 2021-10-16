Pyotr Tolstoy: state lost informational campaign for vaccination

Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Pyotr Tolstoy said today that the state failed to cope with the task of explaining to the population the importance of vaccination against coronavirus.

"It's time to say bluntly: the information campaign to combat coronavirus and explain to people the need for vaccination has been lost by the state… I think that scientists and experts could do better in this direction: the approach ”we said, you do” does not work," he explained.