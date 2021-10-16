Turkey develops laser flying drone sapper

In Turkey, a new generation of technology was presented in the field of demining: a quadcopter equipped with a powerful laser to eliminate mines. The unique drone was developed by TÜBİTAK and ASISGUARD and was called Eren by Interior Minister Suleiman Soylu in honour of a teenager killed by militants of the Kurdistan Workers' Party in Trabzon province.

According to the Anadolu news agency, in field tests, the Eren laser was able to penetrate a 3-millimetre steel plate from a height of 100 m in 10 seconds. Thus, a quadcopter, hovering over a minefield, can detonate mines from a safe distance.