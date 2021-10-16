Iran agrees on naval exercises with Pakistan
Chief of the General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Mohammad Bagheri announced today the upcoming naval exercises with Pakistan.
"We have reached good agreements, including on the joint naval exercises in the territorial waters of both Pakistan and Iran," Bagheri said.
The head of the Iranian General Staff added that the Pakistani Navy will take part in joint naval exercises of China, Russia and Iran, which will be held at the end of 2021-beginning of 2022.
Vestnik Kavkaza
on TwitterSubscribe