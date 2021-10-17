Georgia reports 4,581 new cases of coronavirus, 28 deaths

According to stopcov.ge, as part of the intensive testing, 46,123 tests were conducted across the country in the last 24 hours, including 24,852 antigen tests and 21,271 PCR tests, InterPressNews reports.

As a result of the testing, 4,581 new cases of the virus were detected in the last 24 hours. The total number of confirmed cases detected since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic in the country is 662,334.

As of October 16, the daily positive rate is 9.93%, for the last 14 days - 8.31% and for 7 days - 8.99%.

In the last 24 hours, 2,494 people have recovered from the virus, bringing the total to 612,481. 28 deaths from coronavirus were reported in the last 24 hours. A total of 9,468 people have died from the virus since the pandemic spread.

Out of 4,581 new cases of infection detected in the country today:

1,525 cases were reported in Tbilisi, Adjara - 161, Imereti - 876, Kvemo Kartli - 255, Shida Kartli - 200, Guria - 112, Samegrelo - Zemo Svaneti - 349, Kakheti - 878, Mtskheta-Mtianeti - 80, Samtskhe-Javakheti - 95 , Racha-Lechkhumi and Kvemo Svaneti - 50.