Film crew arrives in Moscow after their space mission

The plane with Russian cosmonaut Oleg Notitsky and members of the film crew, actress Yulia Peresild and folm director Klim Shipenko, who returned from the International Space Station (ISS) earlier on Sunday, onboard has landed at the Chkalovsky airdrome near Moscow, according to the Flightradar service, TASS reports.

According to Flightradar, the Tu-204-300 plane of the Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Center took off from Kazakhstan’s Karaganda at 17:52 local time (14:52) Moscow time.

The film crew will go to Zvezdny Gorodok for rehabilitation.

The Soyuz MS-18 spacecraft with Russian cosmonaut Oleg Novitsky, actress Yulia Peresild and film director Klim Shipenko on board undocked from the ISS at 4:14 Moscow time on Sunday. The descent module touched the ground in Kazakhstan at 07:35 Moscow time.