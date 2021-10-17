Russia records all-time high of over 34,300 COVID-19 daily cases

Russia’s COVID-19 cases climbed by 34,303 in the last 24 hours to 7,992,687, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Sunday, TASS reports.

The country’s coronavirus daily case tally hits a record high for the fourth time in a row. In relative terms, the COVID-19 incidence rose by 0,43% over the past day. In particular, over the past day, some 896 COVID-19 cases were detected in the Samara Region, 711 cases of infection were recorded in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, 673 cases were disclosed in the Voronezh Region, 661 cases were reported in Bashkortostan and 594 - in the Perm Region.

The number of so-called active cases, the patients who are receiving treatment, increased to 768,751, according to the crisis center.

Russia’s COVID-19 fatalities climbed by 997 versus 1,002 deaths a day earlier, having reached 223,312. The conditional mortality (the final one can be determined only after the end of the pandemic) remained at 2,79%, according to the crisis center.