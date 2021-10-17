No prospects for talks between Russian and Ukrainian leaders yet - Kremlin

There are yet no prospects for a meeting between the Russian and Ukrainian leaders, Vladimir Putin and Vladimir Zelensky, since Kiev seeks to withdraw from the Minsk agreements, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the Rossiya-1 TV channel, TASS reports.

"So far, no prospects for these talks are seen because of the Ukrainian leadership’s actions. It is the Kiev authorities that do not fulfill the Minsk agreements," Peskov said.

The Kremlin spokesman emphasized that Ukraine was hammering out "a draft law on the so-called transitional period, which would de facto mean Kiev's withdrawal from the Minsk agreements." "Therefore, the prospects are poor," Peskov concluded.