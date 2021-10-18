Iranian MP: nuclear talks to resume this week

Talks to restart the stalled Iran nuclear deal will resume this week, an Iranian member of parliament said on Twitter, about four months after negotiations were delayed as a new ultra conservative administration took office.

The tweet by Behroz Mohebbi-Najmabadi followed the October 17 meeting with the foreign minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in parliament and is the first time an Iranian official during the new presidency of Ebrahim Raisi has given a timetable for talks to begin again.

"The government will start the talks in the current week," which began Oct. 16, Mohebbi-Najmabadi said.

Amir-Abdollahian was invited to the parliament to discuss, among other things, the foreign ministry's nuclear negotiations policies and tactics, according to the parliament's presiding board speaker Nezameddin Mousavi, as cited by state television. The minister held talks with the EU envoy Enrique Mora on Oct. 14 in Tehran and said that they will resume discussions in Brussels without giving more details.