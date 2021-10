First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has made an Instagram post on the visit to Fuzuli district.

"A sense of pride!!! Meeting with the heroes of the Patriotic War-Colonel Huseynov Telman Asgar oghlu and Safarov Elvin Sarraf oghlu during the visit to Fuzuli district. May Almighty God protect all our soldiers and officers!" the message reads.