Azerbaijani judokas grab silver, bronze medals at European Cup

The Azerbaijani national team won two medals at the European Judo Cup in Dubrovnik (Croatia).

Rufat Ismayilov, who competed in the 90 kg weight category, won the silver medal of the tournament.

Maharram Imamverdiyev (81 kg) took "bronze".

At the European Cup Azerbaijan was represented by the men's team. About 300 judokas from 26 countries of the world, including 11 Azerbaijani judokas, took part in the prestigious competition.