Bill Gates' daughter marries Egyptian billionaire

The 25-year-old eldest child of Bill and Melinda Gates walked down the aisle to officially marry Nayel Nassar, 30. The couple exchanged vows in a small Muslim wedding ceremony on the Gates' estate in North Salem, New York, according to The Daily Mail.

The initial private ceremony was held ahead of their October 15 wedding and reception at the same location, which boasts more than 300 invitees on the guest list. Coldplay and singer Harry Hudson were hired to perform at the ceremony.

Jennifer began dating Nassar — a businessman who, like herself, is an accomplished equestrian and fellow Stanford University graduate — in 2017. She announced their engagement in January 2020.