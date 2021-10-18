Azerbaijan celebrates 30th anniversary of restoration of independence

Today, Azerbaijan is marking the State Independence Day.

On October 15, 2021, the Azerbaijani parliament adopted a bill renaming the Republic Day of Azerbaijan, which was celebrated on May 28 as Independence Day and October 18 as the Restoration of Independence Day. The bill was approved by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

Azerbaijan has a centuries-long history of statehood and established the first ever-democratic Republic in the East in 1918. Azerbaijan lost its state independence in 1920 only to restore it in 1991 in the wake of the dissolution of the Soviet Union.

With its glorious victory in the 44-day war with Armenia in 2020, the country has set as the ultimate goal of its overall strategy to ensure the prosperity, sustainable development, and well-being of Azerbaijan and to contribute to maintaining security and stability in the whole region.

This is Azerbaijan's historic victory and the nation has been waiting for this day for about 30 years.