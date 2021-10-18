Guterres explains what contributes to spread of coronavirus
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said that Vaccine inequality is allowing COVID19 variants to develop and prolongs an economic slowdown.
"Vaccine inequality is allowing COVID19 variants to develop & run wild, condemning the world to more deaths & prolonging an economic slowdown. Without a coordinated, equitable approach, a reduction of cases in any one country will not be sustained over time," he wrote on Twitter.
Vestnik Kavkaza
