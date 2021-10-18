Georgia reports 2,479 new COVID-19 cases

Georgia has reported 2,479 new cases of coronavirus, 2,374 recoveries and 42 deaths in the past 24 hours.

25,385 tests were conducted around the country in the past 24 hours. 15,522 of the 25,385 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 9,863 were PCR tests.

40,422 remain infected with Covid-19 in Georgia.

The country has had 664,813 cases of coronavirus since February 26, 2020. 8.47 per cent of tested individuals had Covid-19 in the past 14 days. 614,855 of the 664,813 patients have recovered, while 9,510 have died from the virus.

5,562 patients are undergoing treatment in hospitals as of today. 1,247 of the 5,562 patients are in critical condition. 284 of the 1,247 critical patients are on artificial ventilation.

33,890 individuals are undergoing treatment at home. 27,836 individuals are in self isolation, Agenda.ge reported.

More than 9,600,000 tests have been conducted in the country so far. 1,914,269 individuals have received at least one dose of the vaccine in the country so far, of which 902,660 have been completely vaccinated.