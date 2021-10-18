Mehriban Aliyeva congratulated people of Azerbaijan on Restoration of Independence Day

First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has made an Instagram post on the Day of Restoration of Independence.

In a post on her official Instagram page, the First Vice-President said: "Today we are celebrating the Day of Restoration of Independence, which embodies the state sovereignty, the freedom, strong will and solidarity of our people. I sincerely congratulate all the people of Azerbaijan on this holiday and wish each of our fellow-citizens robust health, love, joy and happiness."

"I ask God’s mercy for all our martyrs who died for the Motherland. May the state independence of Azerbaijan, peace and tranquility in our country last forever!" she added.