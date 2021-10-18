Russia confirms new daily high of over 34,300 COVID-19 cases

Russia’s COVID-19 cases climbed by 34,325 in the past 24 hours, which is an all-time high since the start of the pandemic, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Monday.

The country’s total coronavirus case tally has surpassed 8 mln since the onset of the pandemic, reaching 8,027,012 cases.

In relative terms, the COVID-19 incidence increased by 0,43% over the past day.

In particular, in the past 24 hours, some 3,097 COVID-19 cases were detected in St. Petersburg, 915 - in the Samara Region, 715 - in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, 676 - in the Voronezh Region and 660 - in Bashkortostan.

The number of so-called active cases, the patients who are receiving treatment, increased to 785,647, according to the crisis center.

The number of coronavirus cases in Moscow increased by 6,823 over the past day against 6,740 a day earlier to 1,726,237 total cases.

According to the headquarters, the number of coronavirus deaths in Moscow grew by 69 during the day, compared to 70 the day before, to a total of 30,232.

Meanwhile, 3,237 patients recovered over the past day. In total, 1,536,156 people have recovered. Currently, 159,849 people are undergoing treatment in the Russian capital.

Russia’s COVID-19 death toll surged by 998 in the past 24 hours versus 997 a day earlier, having reached 224,310.

The conditional mortality (the final one can be determined only after the end of the pandemic) remained at 2.79%, the crisis center noted.

In particular, over the past day, some 67 fatalities were registered in St. Petersburg, 38 mortalities each were recorded in the Krasnodar and the Nizhny Novgorod Regions, 37 deaths from COVID-19 - in the Sverdlovsk Region, 36 - in Bashkortostan.

The number of recoveries from COVID-19 in Russia climbed by 16,431 in the past 24 hours to 7,017,055.

The share of the COVID-19 recoveries, according to the crisis center, stood at 87,4% of those infected.

In particular, 561 patients were discharged from hospitals in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, 432 people recovered in the Samara Region, 409 recoveries were recorded in the Sverdlovsk Region, 401 patients recovered in the Krasnoyarsk Region, and 358 - in the Orenburg Region.