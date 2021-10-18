Armenia's nuclear power plant reconnected to energy system

Armenia’s nuclear power plant (NPP) in Metsamor was reconnected to the national power grid after a major repair, which was part of a project designed to modernize and extend the service life of the facility, Rusatom Service, the general contractor of the project, said.

The plant was brought to a halt on May 15 and was disconnected from the power grid for almost five months.

According to Rusatom Service, since 2015, some $250 million worth new equipment has been purchased for the plant. The modernization included modernization of the sprinkler and the power supply systems, automation and control systems and the equipment of the turbine hall have been completely replaced, enabling to increase electricity generation by 10-15% without additional fuel consumption, ARKA reported.