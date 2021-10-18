Former U.S. secretary of state passes away

Former U.S. Secretary of State Colin Powell has died aged 84 of Covid-19 complications, his family has announced.

He was a former top military officer who rose to become the first African-American secretary of state in 2001 under Republican George W Bush.

"We have lost a remarkable and loving husband, father, grandfather and a great American," a statement said. "We want to thank the medical staff... for their caring treatment."

The statement said that he had been fully vaccinated against Covid, BBC reported.

Powell became a trusted military adviser to a number of leading US politicians. He also saw service and was wounded in Vietnam, an experience that later helped define his own military and political strategies.