Main » News

Former U.S. secretary of state passes away

Former U.S. secretary of state passes away

Former U.S. Secretary of State Colin Powell has died aged 84 of Covid-19 complications, his family has announced.

He was a former top military officer who rose to become the first African-American secretary of state in 2001 under Republican George W Bush.

"We have lost a remarkable and loving husband, father, grandfather and a great American," a statement said. "We want to thank the medical staff... for their caring treatment."

The statement said that he had been fully vaccinated against Covid, BBC reported.

Powell became a trusted military adviser to a number of leading US politicians. He also saw service and was wounded in Vietnam, an experience that later helped define his own military and political strategies.

1195 views





Videos

News

Populars