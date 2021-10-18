EU FMs to discuss relations with Eastern Partnership

EU Ministers of Foreign Affairs meet on 18 October 2021 in Luxembourg. The meeting is chaired by Josep BORRELL, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy.

Foreign affairs ministers will discuss EU relations with the Eastern Partnership (EaP), particularly how to bring EaP countries closer to the EU both economically and politically.

The discussion will also feed into the preparations for the Eastern Partnership Foreign Affairs Ministers in November and the EaP summit in December.

The ministers will also discuss Afghanistan, Tunisia, Western Balkans, the Eastern Partnership, climate diplomacy, and the situation in Varosha. Furthermore, the Foreign Affairs Council exchanges views on the situation in Nicaragua and in Ethiopia.