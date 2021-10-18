St. Petersburg iintroduces QR-codes for attendance of events, public places

The attendance of events and public places in St. Petersburg will require a QR-code beginning on November 1, according to a decree signed by St. Petersburg Governor Alexander Beglov, the city administration’s press service said on Monday.

According to the press service, since November 1, it will be necessary to present a QR-code indicating that a person has either been fully vaccinated, had the disease earlier or has a medical contraindication to inoculation in order to participate in "congress and exhibit, sports and athletic events with over 40 people attending." According to the statement, the requirement involves swimming pools, gyms, theaters, circuses, concert halls, movie theaters, museums and exhibits as well as weddings.

Earlier, the governor said that the city would increase the control over mask regime and social distancing in public places.

According to latest data, some 666,736 coronavirus infections have been detected in St. Petersburg placing it second among Russian regions following Moscow. Some 608,050 people have recovered, 22,964 died. Over the past 24 hours, 3,097 infections have been detected in the city.